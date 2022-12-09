Next week, the Fed and the European Central Bank will make interest rate decisions. Investors are looking forward to the US producer pricing data for November. The US dollar is down over 6% for Q4. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. The dollar lost ground against the Euro as investors assessed US Federal Reserve policy … Continued

