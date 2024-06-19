US sales only increased by 0.1% in May compared to expectations of a 0.3% increase. Markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a Fed cut in September. Economists expect the ECB to cut rates twice more this year. The EUR/USD price analysis shows a slow rebound as the dollar remains fragile after weaker-than-expected retail…
