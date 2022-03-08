EUR/USD Price Attempting Breakout of 1.09, Eying ECB, Ukraine

As oil prices start falling from a 14-year high, the EUR/USD pair is attempting a slight correction higher. Traders seek clarification from the ECB on the updated dovish stance versus the Fed. The EUR/USD currency pair is trying to correct higher in Asia, following yesterday’s example when it settled near a 22-month low just above … Continued
