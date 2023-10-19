The EUR/USD pair is bearish, so more declines are natural. The US data could be decisive later. A new lower low activates a downside continuation. The EUR/USD price changed little on Thursday. The pair is trading at 1.0549 and it looks clueless. The Dollar Index edged higher yesterday, maintaining a bullish bias. So, the Greenback’s…

The post EUR/USD Price Attempting Recovery, Eyes on Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story