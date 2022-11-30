The EUR/USD pair signaled exhausted buyers. A new lower low activates more declines. The US data could bring sharp movements later today. The EUR/USD price changed little in the short-term horizon. The pair is trading at 1.0370 at the time of writing. The pair is ranging as the traders await the key US data. The … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Attempting to Gain Above 1.04 Ahead of Key Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Attempting to Gain Above 1.04 Ahead of Key Data - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: RBA to Hike 25 bps Despite Easing Inflation - November 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar Edges Higher Ahead of Powell - November 30, 2022