EUR/USD Price Drops After US Inflation, Stays Above 1.1800

The inflations rate increased below expectations creating speculations about Fed decision on Tapering Fed’s meeting will take place next week CPI released apparently proved that inflation was a transitory phenomenon Although the price is still above 1.18, a small downtrend seems to shows certain optimism from investors. The EUR/USD price analysis suggests a neutral to … Continued
