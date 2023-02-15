The EUR/USD pair remains under strong downside pressure as the DXY is bullish. Escaping from the current range should bring us new opportunities. The US retail sales data bring sharp movements. The EUR/USD price continues to move sideways in the short term as the US dollar seems undecided. Though, it has changed little after the … Continued

