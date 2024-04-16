The downside pressure remains high as the DXY is bullish. The lower median line stands as a dynamic support. New false breakdowns may announce an oversold. The EUR/USD price dropped to 1.0622 on Friday, registering a fresh multi-week low. After such a plummet, the buyers took the lead and corrected higher. The pair is located…

The post EUR/USD Price Fails to Recover Amid Upbeat US Retail Sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story