The EUR/USD pair reached a dynamic resistance and has now turned to the downside. The US data could bring sharp movements today. After its strong rally, a retreat is natural. The EUR/USD price climbed as high as 1.0973 yesterday, forming a fresh higher high. Fundamentally, the price rallied as the US reported poor data during … Continued

