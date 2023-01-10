The EUR/USD pair maintains a bullish bias as long as it stays above the upper median line. The US CPI and Core CPI could shake the markets. The current retreat could bring us new longs. The EUR/USD price rallied in the short term as the US ISM Services PMI hit the USD. Now, the pair … Continued
