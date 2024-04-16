Falling to reach 1.06, announced exhausted sellers. The fundamentals should be decisive today. Taking out 1.0665 activates a larger growth. The EUR/USD price is trading in the green at 1.0640 at the time of writing. The pair looks positive to recover some of the recent losses. However, the US dollar remains bullish, and further growth…

The post EUR/USD Price Finds Life Amid Upbeat Eurozone Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story