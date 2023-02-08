The EUR/USD pair remains bearish in the short term as long as it stays under the near-term resistance levels. A new lower low activates more declines. The US data could be decisive on Friday. The EUR/USD price dropped as low as 1.0669 yesterday where it found mild demand. -If you are interested in forex demo … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Gains Ground, Focus on Fedspeak appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Gains Ground, Focus on Fedspeak - February 8, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: BOC’s Macklem Sees No Need for More Hikes - February 8, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Current Account Surplus Shrinks - February 8, 2023