The EUR/USD pair maintains a bullish bias as the DXY remains under pressure. The US inflation should bring sharp movements tomorrow. Only a new lower low may activate a sell-off. The EUR/USD price ranges in the short term. The pair is trading at 1.0739 at the time of writing. It has changed little in the … Continued
