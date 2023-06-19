Failing to stay above the median line (ml) announced a sell-off. The lower median line (lml) represents a downside target. The fundamentals should bring more action during the week. The EUR/USD price climbed as high as 1.0960 on Friday, registering a new higher high. Today, the pair has turned to the downside and is located … Continued

