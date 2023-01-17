The EUR/USD pair is bullish. Only a new lower low activates more declines. The Rising Wedge pattern was violated. The Canadian CPI could also bring strong action on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD price changed little in the short term as the traders wait for the Canadian inflation data before taking action. The Consumer Price … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Maintains Bids Above 1.08, Eying Key Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story