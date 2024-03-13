A new lower low activates more declines. The median line (ml) is seen as a potential target. Tomorrow, the US data should bring high action. The EUR/USD price is trading in the red at 1.0922 at the time of writing. The pair faces resistance as the price corrects lower amid profit-taking. The US dollar turned…
The post EUR/USD Price May Plummet as US Reports a Warm Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Holds Firm After Inflation, Yen Weakens - March 13, 2024
- EUR/USD Price May Plummet as US Reports a Warm Inflation - March 13, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Strengthens Following Upbeat CPI - March 13, 2024