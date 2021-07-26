EUR/USD is trading lower but calmly within the bearish channel. The IFO German data is due on the day that is under focus. The technical picture remains bearish to neutral. On Friday, despite several important fundamental statistics on the Eurozone, the EUR/USD price did not go beyond the sideways channel. However, Euro buyers managed to […] The post EUR/USD Price Neutral Under 1.1800, Focusing on German IFO figures appeared first on Forex Crunch.

