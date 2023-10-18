The bias is bullish in the short term as the DXY is bearish. The Eurozone and US economic figures could bring high action today. A new lower low activates more declines. The EUR/USD price retreated slightly in the last hours and is now at 1.0575. Despite positive US data, it rose as the US dollar…

The post EUR/USD Price Pares Gains, Eyes on EU CPI, FOMC Speech appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story