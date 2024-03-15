The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the median line (ml). A new lower low activates more declines. The US economic data should have a big impact today. The EUR/USD price is trading in the red at 1.0890 at the time of writing and is fighting hard to rebound. After the last…

The post EUR/USD Price Paused Losses Ahead of 1.0867 Support Post PPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story