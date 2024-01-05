The downside pressure remains high after failing to make a new higher high. A new lower low activates more declines. Positive US data should lift the greenback. The EUR/USD price lost its shine again on Friday. The pair is at 1.0913 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the US dollar received a helping hand from…
The post EUR/USD Price Playing Within Demand Zone Ahead of US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Playing Within Demand Zone Ahead of US NFP - January 5, 2024
- Gold Price Turns Bullish as FOMC Minutes Weigh on Greenback - January 5, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fed Rate Cut Bets Lower, Eyes on NFP - January 5, 2024