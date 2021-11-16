In recent days, EUR/USD has been grinding higher after consolidating losses around 16-month lows. As ECB and Fed officials push back on rate hike concerns, yields soften. The US stimulus and XI-Biden talks improved market sentiment and strengthened the corrective pullback. Towards Tuesday’s European session, the EUR/USD price is struggling to maintain its recovery from … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Plummets Below 1.14 amid Soft Yields, EU GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story