The EUR/USD pair is almost to hit a dynamic resistance. The US data could change the sentiment in the short term. After its massive drop, a rebound was natural. The EUR/USD price rallied in the short term and reached 1.0877 today. The US dollar lost significantly as the week began, which helped the Euro gain … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Rally Halts, US ISM Manufacturing PMI Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story