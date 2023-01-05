The EUR/USD pair developed a bearish pattern in the short term. The US data could be decisive later today. It could test and retest the near-term resistance levels before dropping again. The EUR/USD price rebounded in the short term trying to erase the latest losses. After its strong drop registered on Tuesday, the price was … Continued

