The EUR/USD maintains a bearish bias if it stays below the downtrend line. A new lower low activates more declines. The US economic figures should bring more action today. The EUR/USD price bounced back within the broad bearish trend. The US dollar’s minor correction weakened the greenback in the short term. The pair is trading…
The post EUR/USD Price Rejected by 1.09 Level Amid Risk-off appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Rejected by 1.09 Level Amid Risk-off - January 18, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: Robust US Sales Push Dollar to 1-Month Top - January 18, 2024
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Dips After Employment Drop - January 18, 2024