Escaping from the Falling Wedge pattern signaled a EUR/USD price reversal. The FOMC and the US economic figures should bring high volatility. Only a new higher high activates a larger rebound. The EUR/USD price dropped as low as 1.0795 on Monday, where it found strong demand again. Its failure to stay below the 1.0800 psychological…
The post EUR/USD Price Remains with Shallow Upside Ahead of FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Remains with Shallow Upside Ahead of FOMC - January 31, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast: Inflation Slide Signals Potential RBA Rate Cuts - January 31, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Poised for Significant Monthly Gain - January 31, 2024