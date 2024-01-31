Escaping from the Falling Wedge pattern signaled a EUR/USD price reversal. The FOMC and the US economic figures should bring high volatility. Only a new higher high activates a larger rebound. The EUR/USD price dropped as low as 1.0795 on Monday, where it found strong demand again. Its failure to stay below the 1.0800 psychological…

The post EUR/USD Price Remains with Shallow Upside Ahead of FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story