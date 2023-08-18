The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. Breaking above the median line announces that the sell-off is over. The EUR/USD price slipped during the European session, trading at 1.0864 while writing. The downside pressure is high, so more declines are on the cards. –Are you interested in learning … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Retains Bearishness Below 1.09 Post EU Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story