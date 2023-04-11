The bias remains bullish despite the last drop. Only a new lower low activates a larger drop. The US inflation should bring sharp movements tomorrow. The EUR/USD price rebounded in the short term and is now trading at 1.0897. After its temporary sell-off, new bullish momentum could be expected. –Are you interested to learn more … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Retesting the Broken Wedge, US CPI Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: BOC to Hold Rates Despite Upbeat Economy - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Retesting the Broken Wedge, US CPI Eyed - April 11, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Rate Hike Bets Surge After Upbeat Jobs Data - April 11, 2023