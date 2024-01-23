The EUR/USD pair could jump higher if it stays above the lower median line. The Eurozone and the US data should move the rate tomorrow. Taking out the lower median line invalidates the upside scenario. Today’s EUR/USD price climbed to mark a new high near 1.0915. The pair has dropped slightly and is at 1.0870…

The post EUR/USD Price Retraces Below 1.09, Eying Consumer Confidence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story