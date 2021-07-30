EUR/USD attempts to retrace a little on Friday. Corona cases in the US are weighing on the US Dollar. US senators are looking for another stimulus package. The EUR/USD price, ahead of the European session on Friday, is around the daily low of 1.1875 or -0.05% on the day. The major currency pair reached the […] The post EUR/USD Price Retracing Under 1.19 Ahead of Eur Session, Data Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story