The EUR/USD pair maintains a bearish bias despite the current rebound. The US data could be decisive later today. A new lower low may activate more declines. The EUR/USD price dropped in the last hours. The pair is trading at 0.9780 at the time of writing. As you already know, the price rallied in the … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Seems Exhausted Under 0.9850, Eying US ISM Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story