A valid breakdown through the confluence area may report a downside movement. The price action signaled exhausted buyers after failing to stay above 1.0269. The flag formation could bring a downside continuation. The EUR/USD price rebounded in the short term and is now trading at 1.0172. Technically, a temporary bounce back was natural after its … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Sees Bearish Flag Pattern Below 1.020 Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story