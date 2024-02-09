Taking out 1.0784 activates more gains. The lower median line (LML) represents a dynamic support. The US Unemployment Claims could bring high action. The EUR/USD price dropped like a rock on Thursday, trading at 1.0762 at the press time. It climbed as high as 1.0788 today, where it found resistance. Yesterday, the German Industrial Production…
