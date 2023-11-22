The EUR/USD pair seems determined to hit new lows as the dollar gains ahead of FOMC. The lower median line is seen as a potential target. The US data could have an impact later today. The EUR/USD price went down, trading at 1.0899 at press time, way lower than yesterday’s highest point of 1.0963. The…

The post EUR/USD Price Slips Below 1.09 as Market Awaits FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story