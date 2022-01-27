EUR/USD bears remain in control as Asian stocks fall. The Fed’s tightening hawkishness is mirrored in global markets, putting pressure on risk-sensitive currencies. The dollar’s further strength is expected to undermine the EUR/USD and push it into the 1.10-12 range. The EUR/USD price tumbles to 1.1200 area, following a second straight day of losses. Fed’s … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Slumps towards 1.1200 as Hawkish Fed Strengthens USD appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Slumps towards 1.1200 as Hawkish Fed Strengthens USD - January 27, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 26 Jan 2022 - January 26, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Halts at 0.7150, Lacks Follow-through Ahead of Fed - January 26, 2022