The EUR/USD pair reached a demand zone, so a rebound is natural. The US data could be decisive later. The price action signaled exhausted buyers. The EUR/USD price plunged in the last hour, extending below yesterday’s lows. The pair is trading at 1.0806 at the time of writing. –Are you interested in learning more about … Continued
