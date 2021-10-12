EUR/USD Price Struggles Around mid-1.15 amid Dovish ECB, Firm USD

EUR/USD price remains slightly positive on the day, within the range of the past two sessions. Stronger USD keeps pressure on the Euro amid Fed’s tapering and rate hike schedule. ECB officials maintain a cautious tone, further limiting the gains in the Euro. On Tuesday, the EUR/USD price rose slightly in Asia. In the last … Continued
