The bias is bearish as long as it stays below the median line. Friday’s low stands as a downside target. The lower median line is seen as a major target. The EUR/USD price was trading in red at 1.0865 at the time of writing. The pair seems ready to resume its downtrend. The Euro has…

The post EUR/USD Price Struggles as Dollar Attempts a Recovery appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story