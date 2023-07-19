The US data could be decisive during the week. Making a new lower low activates more declines. The price action showed overbought signs. The EUR/USD price ranges in the short term as the US dollar moves sideways. The pair is trading at 1.1233 at the time of writing, far above today’s low of 1.1196. -Are … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Stuck Above 1.12, Focus on US Housing appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story