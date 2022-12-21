A new lower low activates more declines. The Canadian inflation and the US data could be decisive tomorrow. Escaping from this pattern could bring us new opportunities. The EUR/USD price continues to stay higher as the FED delivered only a 50-bps rate hike after the US CPI and Core CPI reported lower inflation in November. … Continued
