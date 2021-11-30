As the US dollar remains sluggish, EUR/USD gains modestly amid caution amid upcoming important data/events. Along with Powell’s comments about the bond coupon cut, Omicron’s concerns have diminished. The ECB emphasizes today’s inflation numbers without taking into account concerns about rate hikes. As European trading begins on Tuesday, the EUR/USD price pulls back from an … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Testing 1.1300 as Yields Drop, Eying Fed’s Powell appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story