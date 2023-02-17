The bias is bearish as long as it stays under the upper median line (UML). In the short term, a rebound could be natural. Taking out the median line (ml) confirms a larger drop. The EUR/USD price extended its downside movement, trading at 1.0641 at the time of writing. The bias is bearish, so more … Continued
