The EUR/USD is under pressure as traders position for the Fed. The ECB meeting on Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro. Central banks’ divergence issues will determine the direction of EUR/USD. The EUR/USD price continues to trade unchanged throughout the day as markets await the outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting. … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Tumbling Under 1.13 as Fed’s Pressure Mounts appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Tumbling Under 1.13 as Fed’s Pressure Mounts - December 15, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: 1.32 Holds, Upside Reversal On The Cards - December 14, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GOLD – 14 Dec 2021 - December 14, 2021