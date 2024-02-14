The flag pattern announced more declines. Taking out the immediate support levels activates more declines. Tomorrow, the US retail sales should have a significant impact. The EUR/USD price slumped again, trading around the 1.0700 psychological level at the time of writing. The greenback dominates the currency market after the US inflation figures beat expectations. –Are…

The post EUR/USD Price Under Selling Pressure After Upbeat US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story