The EUR/USD pair remains bullish after registering a false breakdown below the range’s support. The US data could be decisive today. Better than-expected US data could boost the greenback. The EUR/USD price reversed and erased some of yesterday’s losses. The pair is trading at 1.0608 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the pair dipped yesterday … Continued
