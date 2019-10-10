EUR/USD ticked higher in Asia on trade optimism. The pair is currently flirting with the stiff 21-day moving average hurdle. The tone of the ECB minutes and the US monthly inflation data to provide near-term clues. EUR/USD is teasing a break above key hurdle while heading into the London open. The currency pair may end the […] The post EUR/USD: Probing key hurdle on trade optimism, ECB minutes eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
