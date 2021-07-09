EUR/USD managed to recover from under 1.1800 area. The pair posted gains but couldn’t hold above 50-SMA on the 4-hour chart. The forecast for the pair is still to the downside. The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday, July 8, continued to trade very calmly, maintaining a downtrend. A day earlier, the bears managed to lower […] The post EUR/USD ranging under 1.1850, awaits ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story