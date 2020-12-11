EUR/USD has been grinding higher after the ECB decision and amid multiple negotiations. The final Fed decision of the year and coronavirus headlines stand out. Mid-December’s daily chart is showing the pair has more room to rise. The FX Poll is pointing to falls on all timeframes. There is no good without bad – the ECB […] The post EUR/USD ready to break 1.22, yet the Fed, Brexit, stimulus and virus loom appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Brexit deal for Christmas or battle to the wire? Hundreds of pips at stake - December 11, 2020
- EUR/USD ready to break 1.22, yet the Fed, Brexit, stimulus and virus loom - December 11, 2020
- GBP/USD: Darkest before dawn or is a no-deal Brexit real? Sterling suffering may extend - December 11, 2020