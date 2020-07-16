EUR/USD has been retreating from the highs as investors become worried about several developments. The European Central Bank’s decision and US retail sales are set to rock the currency pair. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing that bulls are in control. When a currency pair holds up amid gloomy news – it is showing its strength […] The post EUR/USD: Ready to resume the rally? Bullish technicals battle the ECB and US retail sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story