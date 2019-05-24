EUR/USD hit the lowest since 2017 only to bounce back. Falling US yields drive the dollar lower as the euro awaits the EU election results. The four-hour EUR/USD chart is not bearish anymore. EUR/USD has hit a new 2019 low at 1.1107, but this was only four pips beneath the previous trough, and it seemed […] The post EUR/USD rises, but remains wary of the EU elections appeared first on Forex Crunch.
