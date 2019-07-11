EUR/USD has been rising after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to rate cuts. The second part of Powell’s testimony, US inflation, and the ECB minutes are set to move prices today. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing favorable conditions for EUR/USD bulls. “The outlook has dimmed” – said Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve on […] The post EUR/USD rising on Powell but the ECB may limit gains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story